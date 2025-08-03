NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,934 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $134,877,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,439,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468,786 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $55,237,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,331 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266,817 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,339,800 shares of company stock worth $800,141,003. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.03.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $173.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $183.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

