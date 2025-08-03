NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,379 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 6.6% of Geneva Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total transaction of $7,999,936.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,729,478 shares in the company, valued at $283,565,212.88. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total transaction of $13,405,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 73,748,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,181,757,736.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,339,800 shares of company stock worth $800,141,003 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $173.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $183.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.29.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho set a $192.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.03.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.