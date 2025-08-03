NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,014 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 13,906 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.1% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.03.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total transaction of $7,999,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,729,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,565,212.88. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,650 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $4,725,108.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,984,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,023,939.24. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,339,800 shares of company stock valued at $800,141,003 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.3%

NVDA opened at $173.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $183.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.