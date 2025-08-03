Oil Stocks Worth Watching – July 31st

ServiceNow, Procter & Gamble, Howmet Aerospace, Exxon Mobil, and Caterpillar are the five Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

ServiceNow stock traded down $23.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $954.22. 981,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,922. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $998.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $952.04. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $678.66 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market cap of $198.48 billion, a PE ratio of 120.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.26. 4,816,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,215,365. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.43 and a 200-day moving average of $164.11. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $150.16 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.40.

Howmet Aerospace (HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

HWM traded down $19.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $172.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,192,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.24, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.30. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $85.39 and a twelve month high of $193.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.24.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $112.20. 5,901,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,732,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

CAT traded up $6.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $440.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $382.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.44. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $441.15. The company has a market capitalization of $207.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.38.

