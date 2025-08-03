Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Upgraded by Vertical Research to Buy Rating

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $170.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James Financial set a $185.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.38.

ODFL opened at $141.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.38. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $141.73 and a 52 week high of $233.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 21.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,927,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $870,311,000 after purchasing an additional 96,410 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $411,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

