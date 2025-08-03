OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Grows Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,610 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 0.9% of OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total transaction of $7,999,936.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,729,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,565,212.88. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total transaction of $13,405,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,748,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,181,757,736.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,339,800 shares of company stock valued at $800,141,003 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $173.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $183.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.03.

View Our Latest Report on NVDA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.