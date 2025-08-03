OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) & Crown LNG (NASDAQ:CGBS) Head to Head Comparison

OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) and Crown LNG (NASDAQ:CGBS – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

OMV has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crown LNG has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get OMV alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for OMV and Crown LNG, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OMV 0 0 0 1 4.00 Crown LNG 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMV 3.12% 7.02% 3.52% Crown LNG N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares OMV and Crown LNG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

21.9% of Crown LNG shares are held by institutional investors. 36.2% of Crown LNG shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OMV and Crown LNG”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OMV $36.77 billion 0.46 $1.57 billion $3.09 4.17 Crown LNG N/A N/A -$6.19 million ($0.87) -0.02

OMV has higher revenue and earnings than Crown LNG. Crown LNG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OMV, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OMV beats Crown LNG on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OMV

(Get Free Report)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, and the Asia Pacific; and refining and marketing of fuels and feedstock, as well as supply, marketing, trading, and logistics of gas in Romania and Turkey. In addition, the company provides advanced and circular polyolefin solutions, and base chemicals, as well as engages in the recycling of plastics. It has refineries in Europe, Schwechat, and Burghausen; filling stations in eight European countries; and gas storage facilities in Austria and Germany, as well as a gas-fired power plant in Romania. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

About Crown LNG

(Get Free Report)

Crown LNG Holdings Limited develops and delivers tailored offshore liquefied natural gas (LNG) liquefaction and regasification terminal infrastructure solutions for harsh weather locations. The company is based in St Helier, Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.