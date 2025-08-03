Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Holdings Trimmed by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lowered its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 70.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70,946 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $110.00 price objective on Onto Innovation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Onto Innovation from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $94.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.32. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.88 and a twelve month high of $228.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.44.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.03 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

