Orion (NYSE:OEC) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.53 and last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on OEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Orion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Orion from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Orion from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Orion Trading Down 4.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $519.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.31). Orion had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $477.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Orion S.A. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Orion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 80.0%. Orion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Institutional Trading of Orion

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Orion by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 367,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 32,143 shares during the period. GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Orion in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Orion by 698.1% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 132,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 115,831 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Orion by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orion in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

About Orion

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

