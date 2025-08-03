Outdoor Stocks To Research – July 31st

Walmart, Generac, Kroger, Tyler Technologies, Lowe’s Companies, ON, and Masco are the seven Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve designing, manufacturing or retailing products and services for outdoor recreation—think camping gear, hiking apparel, fishing tackle and adventure-tourism operators. Investors track these stocks to gain exposure to consumer trends in leisure activities, fitness pursuits and environmental tourism. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.86. 6,195,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,108,686. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $780.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.68. Walmart has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $105.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Generac (GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $14.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $195.32. 2,059,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,918. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.72. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $99.50 and a fifty-two week high of $196.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GNRC

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Shares of KR traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,391,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,088,626. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. Kroger has a 1 year low of $50.69 and a 1 year high of $74.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KR

Tyler Technologies (TYL)

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

TYL traded up $17.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $572.18. 610,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.16, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $513.52 and a 1-year high of $661.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $573.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $578.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TYL

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $3.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $223.76. The company had a trading volume of 977,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,900. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.09. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $206.38 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOW

ON (ONON)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

ONON traded down $2.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.33. 4,190,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,078,479. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.25. ON has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $64.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONON

Masco (MAS)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Masco stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,927,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.39 and its 200 day moving average is $68.18. Masco has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $86.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAS

Featured Articles