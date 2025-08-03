Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 126.3% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 296.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 4,155.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPSC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.80.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $103.88 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.18 and a fifty-two week high of $204.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 0.71.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $187.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. SPS Commerce’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

