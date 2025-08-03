Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 183 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLAB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 246.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 382,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,888,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John Sakys sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $62,351.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 12,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,448.80. This represents a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 1,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $188,315.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 45,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,426.88. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,053 shares of company stock worth $296,507 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mesa Laboratories from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Down 2.1%

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $74.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.01 million, a PE ratio of -202.46 and a beta of 0.83. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.95 and a twelve month high of $155.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.76 and a 200-day moving average of $115.06.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is -172.97%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment offers biological, chemical, and cleaning indicators, used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization decontamination, disinfection, and cleaning processes in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare industries.

