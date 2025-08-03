Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 30,598 Shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 30,598 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,432,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,187,000 after buying an additional 50,399 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,668,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,065,000 after acquiring an additional 643,661 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,769,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,654,000 after acquiring an additional 102,692 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,342,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,325,000 after purchasing an additional 435,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,048,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,211,000 after acquiring an additional 207,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

ADMA opened at $19.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.77. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.38.

Insider Activity at ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.40 million. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 45.01% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $213,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 478,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,190,314.14. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve Elms sold 194,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $3,941,719.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 87,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,559.20. The trade was a 69.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 464,621 shares of company stock valued at $9,644,269. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

(Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.