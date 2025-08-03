Palo Alto Networks’ (PANW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $235.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $225.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.61.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW opened at $172.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.29. The firm has a market cap of $115.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.79, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.95. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $210.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total value of $1,009,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 101,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,414,099.75. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total value of $160,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 42,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,450,734.65. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 569,248 shares of company stock valued at $111,279,829. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,775,544 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,712,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,637 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,427,062 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,533,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,359 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,842,647 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,654 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,277,739 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,324,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,631 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,235,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.