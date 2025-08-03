Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 23.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paramount Global from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PARA

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. Paramount Global has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $13.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average is $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -433.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth about $45,202,000. Slate Path Capital LP grew its position in Paramount Global by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 12,586,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,229,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,626,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.