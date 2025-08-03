Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Position Raised by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) by 85.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Patria Investments by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 31.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 888.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAX opened at $13.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.95 million, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.69. Patria Investments Limited has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $14.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

