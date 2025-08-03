Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 2,569 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock worth $5,674,394,548. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.45.

Amazon.com Trading Down 8.3%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $214.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.20 and a 200 day moving average of $209.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

