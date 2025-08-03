Piper Sandler Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $233.00 price objective on PTC in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on PTC from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down from $210.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PTC from $187.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.14.

Get PTC alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PTC

PTC Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of PTC opened at $212.11 on Thursday. PTC has a 52 week low of $133.38 and a 52 week high of $219.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.28 and a 200-day moving average of $169.78.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $643.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.12 million. PTC had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 20.74%. PTC’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $318,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,960. This trade represents a 10.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in PTC by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in PTC by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in PTC by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in PTC by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

(Get Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.