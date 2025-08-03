Piper Sandler Has Lowered Expectations for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Stock Price

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SKWD. Barclays increased their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.88.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Down 2.4%

SKWD stock opened at $49.39 on Friday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $34.10 and a twelve month high of $65.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.71 and its 200-day moving average is $53.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.62.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.64 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 52,748 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $3,099,472.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,852,040.04. The trade was a 28.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kirby Hill sold 8,249 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $502,116.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 8,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,116.63. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.