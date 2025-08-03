Plato Gold (CVE:PGC) Stock Price Up 20% – Should You Buy?

Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 261,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 246% from the average daily volume of 75,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Plato Gold Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 1.42.

About Plato Gold

Plato Gold Corp., an exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of gold and rare mineral properties in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

