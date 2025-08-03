Power REIT (NYSE:PW) vs. CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Head-To-Head Contrast

Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Free Report) and CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.6% of Power REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of CareTrust REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of Power REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of CareTrust REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Power REIT has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareTrust REIT has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power REIT $3.00 million 1.33 -$14.37 million ($7.29) -0.16 CareTrust REIT $246.41 million 24.90 $125.08 million $0.92 34.79

This table compares Power REIT and CareTrust REIT”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CareTrust REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Power REIT. Power REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CareTrust REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Power REIT and CareTrust REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power REIT 0 0 0 0 0.00 CareTrust REIT 1 1 4 0 2.50

CareTrust REIT has a consensus target price of $31.17, indicating a potential downside of 2.63%. Given CareTrust REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CareTrust REIT is more favorable than Power REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Power REIT and CareTrust REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power REIT -752.26% -215.55% -39.65% CareTrust REIT 42.22% 5.59% 4.39%

Summary

CareTrust REIT beats Power REIT on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Power REIT

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture in the form of greenhouses for the cultivation of food and cannabis.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc.’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas. As of March 31, 2024, the Company also had other real estate related investments consisting of one preferred equity investment, nine real estate secured loans receivable and four mezzanine loans receivable with a carrying value of $233.3 million.

