PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $115.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock’s current price.

PPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price (down previously from $143.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Fermium Researc upgraded PPG Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $104.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.42. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $90.24 and a fifty-two week high of $137.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.75.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.22. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,311,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Bell Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $6,955,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 966.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

