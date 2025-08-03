Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Raymond James Financial Analyst Says

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target boosted by Raymond James Financial from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2026 earnings at $12.04 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PD. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$89.00 to C$69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$87.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$95.14.

PD stock opened at C$74.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.76. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$51.38 and a 12 month high of C$102.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$67.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$68.33.

Precision Drilling Corp is a leader in North American oil and gas services. It is a provider of contract drilling and completion and production services primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in Canada. Its segments are Contract Drilling Services which is the majority key revenue generator and other segments include Completion and Production Services.

