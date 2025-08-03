PrimeEnergy Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PrimeEnergy Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,536 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PrimeEnergy were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNRG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in PrimeEnergy by 363.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PrimeEnergy by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in PrimeEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at $815,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in PrimeEnergy by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 425 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in PrimeEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at $6,322,000.

PrimeEnergy Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of PNRG opened at $157.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.96. The stock has a market cap of $261.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.19. PrimeEnergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $105.03 and a 12 month high of $243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Insider Activity at PrimeEnergy

PrimeEnergy ( NASDAQ:PNRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.06 million for the quarter. PrimeEnergy had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 21.73%.

In other PrimeEnergy news, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 4,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.01, for a total transaction of $825,175.89. Following the transaction, the insider owned 232,524 shares in the company, valued at $43,716,837.24. The trade was a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PrimeEnergy Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

