Private Advisor Group LLC Buys New Position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 22,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MYN. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the first quarter worth $337,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 22.3% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,146,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 208,831 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 44.4% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 32,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 10,111 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 16.8% in the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 64,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Price Performance

MYN stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.0512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

