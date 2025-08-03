Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Position in McEwen Inc. (NYSE:MUX)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in McEwen Inc. (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in McEwen were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McEwen by 357.9% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in McEwen by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new position in McEwen in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in McEwen by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 13,673 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in McEwen by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 89,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 13,937 shares during the period. 17.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McEwen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised McEwen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on McEwen from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered McEwen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McEwen in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $15.00 price target on McEwen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

McEwen Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of McEwen stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $542.60 million, a PE ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 0.88. McEwen Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $11.80.

McEwen (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. McEwen had a negative return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.06 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McEwen Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McEwen Company Profile

(Free Report)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McEwen Inc. (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX).

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.