Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $205,000 in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAPL. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $6,245,000. Institutional investors own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of CAPL stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.46 million, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.48. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $25.73.

CrossAmerica Partners Announces Dividend

CrossAmerica Partners ( NYSE:CAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $862.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.09 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a negative return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 0.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is currently 262.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Featured Stories

