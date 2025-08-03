Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 24.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the first quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of NYSE:GUT opened at $5.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $6.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 988.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 17th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

