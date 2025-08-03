Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report) by 57.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DSU. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 248,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 36,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 331,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 14,679 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 520,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 33,639 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,635,000. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $683,000. 24.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of DSU stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.46. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $11.19.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.0987 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.2%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.