Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,943 Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,272 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 692,046 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 17,284 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,922,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 366,188 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 167,961 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 51,305 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 21,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Up 0.5%

MMT stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.62.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Increases Dividend

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.0333 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.6%. This is an increase from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

