Promising Blockchain Stocks Worth Watching – July 31st

Oracle, Applied Digital, Riot Platforms, Core Scientific, Globant, HIVE Digital Technologies, and Bitfarms are the seven Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $9.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $259.72. 8,012,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,054,626. Oracle has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $260.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market cap of $729.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.44.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

NASDAQ APLD traded up $3.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.32. The stock had a trading volume of 94,092,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,233,680. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 6.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Applied Digital has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $15.42.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

NASDAQ RIOT traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.78. The stock had a trading volume of 13,332,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,505,109. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 4.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. Riot Platforms has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $15.87.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

NASDAQ CORZ traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.48. The stock had a trading volume of 10,951,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,301,513. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 6.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.05. Core Scientific has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $18.63.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

NYSE GLOB traded down $1.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.66. The stock had a trading volume of 425,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,439. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Globant has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $238.32.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Shares of HIVE Digital Technologies stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.20. 13,993,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,467,646. HIVE Digital Technologies has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $495.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.08.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Shares of Bitfarms stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $1.30. 15,938,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,650,994. Bitfarms has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $722.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09.

