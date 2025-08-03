Promising Defense Stocks To Research – July 31st

Soligenix, Boeing, and Howmet Aerospace are the three Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Soligenix (SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer; SGX302, an IDR technology which is in Phase IIa study to treat mil-to-moderate Psoriasis; and SGX945 and IDR technology that is in Phase IIa protocol for the treatment of Aphthous Ulcers in Behçet's Disease.

Shares of SNGX traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,576,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,184. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.87. Soligenix has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $5.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNGX

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

BA stock traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $222.81. 3,272,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,595,860. The stock has a market cap of $168.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.41. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $242.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Howmet Aerospace (HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Howmet Aerospace stock traded down $19.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $173.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,258,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,602. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $85.39 and a twelve month high of $193.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a PE ratio of 56.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HWM

Recommended Stories