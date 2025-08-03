Promising Electric Vehicle Stocks To Consider – July 31st

Tesla, NIO, Vale, Shell, and Rivian Automotive are the five Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $6.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $312.18. The stock had a trading volume of 42,986,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,742,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.50, a P/E/G ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.14. Tesla has a one year low of $182.00 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04.

NIO (NIO)

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

NIO traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $4.92. 88,966,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,803,895. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. NIO has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $7.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Shares of VALE stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.59. The stock had a trading volume of 26,587,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,695,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Vale has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.54. 3,281,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,777,019. Shell has a one year low of $58.54 and a one year high of $74.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.88. The company has a market cap of $214.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

NASDAQ:RIVN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.09. 16,268,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,230,857. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average of $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.81. Rivian Automotive has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.73.

