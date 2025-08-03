Promising Fertilizer Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 31st

Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, CSX, AGCO, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras, and Argan are the seven Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $222.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,302,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,304. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.11 and a 200 day moving average of $230.96. The company has a market capitalization of $132.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $258.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $278.42. 1,268,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,303. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $201.63 and a twelve month high of $288.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,409,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.93. The firm has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $87.72.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,297,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,937,945. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10.

AGCO (AGCO)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

AGCO stock traded up $11.80 on Thursday, hitting $118.44. 1,299,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,508. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.85 and a 200-day moving average of $98.43. AGCO has a 1-year low of $73.79 and a 1-year high of $119.81.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10,576,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,837,658. The firm has a market cap of $82.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.85. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.80.

Argan (AGX)

Argan, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

Shares of NYSE:AGX traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $243.15. 382,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,924. Argan has a 52-week low of $63.53 and a 52-week high of $253.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 0.54.

