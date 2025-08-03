Promising Mid Cap Stocks Worth Watching – August 1st

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Chart Industries, AltC Acquisition, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Align Technology, Fluor, and American Airlines Group are the seven Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose market capitalizations typically fall between about $2 billion and $10 billion, though exact thresholds can vary by index provider. These companies are more established than small-caps but still offer considerable growth potential compared with large-cap firms. As a result, mid-caps often strike a balance between the higher growth (and risk) of smaller companies and the greater stability of large corporations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.56. 163,398,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,864,313. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.45. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $17.49 and a 1-year high of $57.95.

Chart Industries (GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Shares of NYSE GTLS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.92. 11,377,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,802. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.30. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $101.60 and a 1-year high of $220.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

AltC Acquisition stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.59. 23,970,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.55.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $10.22. 137,242,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,430,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average of $13.82. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $41.50.

Align Technology (ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Shares of ALGN stock traded up $7.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.88. 6,464,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,782. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.73 and its 200 day moving average is $186.11. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $127.70 and a 1 year high of $262.87.

Fluor (FLR)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

NYSE FLR traded down $16.02 on Friday, hitting $40.75. The stock had a trading volume of 21,238,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,124. Fluor has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average of $43.01.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.02. 57,476,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,496,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.45. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $19.10.

