Promising Nanotechnology Stocks To Keep An Eye On – August 1st

Onto Innovation, OSI Systems, NVE, Nano Dimension, Clene, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, and Clene are the seven Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies that research, develop or commercialize technologies manipulating matter at the atomic or molecular scale. These firms operate across sectors such as electronics, medicine, energy and materials science, aiming to create novel products with enhanced performance or new functionalities. Investors in nanotechnology stocks seek exposure to potential breakthroughs whose successful deployment could drive significant market growth and industry disruption. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Onto Innovation (ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.03. 596,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,583. Onto Innovation has a twelve month low of $85.88 and a twelve month high of $228.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONTO

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

OSI Systems stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,446. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $129.18 and a twelve month high of $241.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OSIS

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

NASDAQ:NVEC traded down $2.53 on Friday, hitting $60.81. 39,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,561. The company has a market cap of $294.11 million, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.97. NVE has a 1 year low of $51.50 and a 1 year high of $88.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVEC

Nano Dimension (NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

Shares of NASDAQ NNDM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,253,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,641. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80. The company has a market cap of $294.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.13. Nano Dimension has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $2.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NNDM

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

NASDAQ CLNN traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.47. The stock had a trading volume of 353,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,279. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77. Clene has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $6.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLNN

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

Shares of BDRX stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.60. 96,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,263. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $169.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BDRX

Clene (CLNNW)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Shares of CLNNW stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,599. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. Clene has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLNNW

Read More