Promising Solar Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 31st

Tesla, GE Vernova, Berkshire Hathaway, Vistra, and Quanta Services are the five Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the solar energy industry—ranging from manufacturers of photovoltaic panels and inverters to developers of utility‐scale solar farms and providers of related software and services. Investing in solar stocks offers exposure to the rapid growth of renewable energy and the global shift away from fossil fuels, but it also carries risks tied to policy changes, technological advances, and fluctuations in commodity and financing costs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $12.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $306.55. 54,815,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,815,883. Tesla has a 1 year low of $182.00 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of NYSE:GEV traded up $5.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $660.37. 2,256,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,669,208. The company has a market cap of $179.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $522.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.84. GE Vernova has a 52-week low of $150.01 and a 52-week high of $677.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $475.11. 2,319,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,829,858. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $486.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $496.25. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $406.11 and a 52-week high of $542.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

NYSE VST traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $206.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,565,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,358,100. Vistra has a 12-month low of $66.50 and a 12-month high of $213.05. The company has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VST

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of PWR stock traded down $9.80 on Thursday, hitting $401.31. 1,631,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,186. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $371.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a PE ratio of 64.73, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $424.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

See Also