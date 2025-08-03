Promising Technology Stocks To Watch Now – July 31st

NVIDIA, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Advanced Micro Devices, and Apple are the five Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares in companies that develop, manufacture or distribute technology products and services—ranging from software and hardware to semiconductors, cloud computing and digital platforms. They typically appeal to investors seeking high-growth opportunities, as tech firms can scale quickly through innovation and network effects. At the same time, these stocks often carry greater volatility due to rapid technological change and fierce competition. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $176.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,848,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,506,234. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $183.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.13.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

NASDAQ:META traded up $81.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $776.61. 29,207,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,565,313. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $696.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $643.47. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $450.80 and a 52-week high of $784.75.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

MSFT traded up $19.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $533.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,911,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,270,164. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $344.79 and a fifty-two week high of $555.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $486.89 and its 200-day moving average is $433.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $4.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $175.33. 48,607,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,328,789. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.69. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $182.50. The company has a market capitalization of $284.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.22, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.05.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $207.79. The company had a trading volume of 29,552,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,313,734. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Apple has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10.

