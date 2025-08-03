PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Given New $235.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank Of Canada from $224.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $120.00 price objective on PTC and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PTC from $192.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.14.

PTC stock opened at $212.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.78. PTC has a 1 year low of $133.38 and a 1 year high of $219.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $643.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.12 million. PTC had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $318,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,960. This represents a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 17.7% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,312,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,147,478,000 after buying an additional 3,048,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,332,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,220,771,000 after buying an additional 39,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,029,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,626,000 after purchasing an additional 67,504 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in PTC by 41.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,876,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,687,000 after purchasing an additional 844,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in PTC by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,370,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,382,000 after purchasing an additional 44,961 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

