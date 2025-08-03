R Squared Ltd Grows Stake in Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

R Squared Ltd grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 553.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,114,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,044,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Churchill Downs by 18.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.3% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $106.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.95. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $150.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.85.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.07. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $934.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $160.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Macquarie raised their target price on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Churchill Downs from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Churchill Downs from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.18.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director R Alex Rankin bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $185,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 99,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,173,461.80. This trade represents a 2.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas C. Grissom purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.77 per share, with a total value of $927,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 38,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,877.13. This trade represents a 34.64% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

