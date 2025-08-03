Raymond James Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Stock

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James Financial from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.18% from the stock’s current price.

PATK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Patrick Industries from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Baird R W cut Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

NASDAQ PATK opened at $98.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $72.99 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.30%. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director John A. Forbes sold 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $263,407.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 52,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,387.42. The trade was a 5.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.75 per share, with a total value of $82,750.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 133,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,029,416.50. The trade was a 0.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,964. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 10,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 432.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

