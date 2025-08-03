RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RMAX. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in RE/MAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in RE/MAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in RE/MAX by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in RE/MAX by 913.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 14,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in RE/MAX by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE/MAX Stock Performance

NYSE RMAX opened at $7.54 on Friday. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $14.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.27 million, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on RE/MAX from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Insider Buying and Selling at RE/MAX

In other RE/MAX news, EVP Abigail C. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $77,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 151,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,579.72. This represents a 6.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

