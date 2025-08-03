Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 368.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,944 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,030,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,924,000 after purchasing an additional 566,595 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 8,068,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $23,821,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,030,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,487,000 after acquiring an additional 297,887 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,964,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,334 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Down 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY opened at $3.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.62. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $10.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RLAY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 26,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $98,259.68. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 552,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,009.60. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Rahmer sold 15,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $57,864.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 377,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,032.64. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,226 shares of company stock worth $542,926 over the last ninety days. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Relay Therapeutics Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

See Also

