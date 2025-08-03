Revolve Group (RVLV) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Revolve Group to post earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $297.91 million for the quarter.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $296.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Revolve Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Revolve Group stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $39.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average is $23.03.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RVLV. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 109,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 94.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 11,793 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

