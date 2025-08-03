Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at UBS Group from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.36.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $79.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.43 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.97. Roku has a one year low of $48.33 and a one year high of $104.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $2,241,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,466.92. This trade represents a 67.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 212,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $20,193,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000. This represents a 99.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,873 shares of company stock valued at $28,076,913 in the last ninety days. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,183,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,570 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 663.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,335,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,036 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 456.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,449 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,632,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 505.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,296,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,548 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

