Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Susquehanna Analyst Says

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Susquehanna from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ROKU. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $129.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.36.

ROKU stock opened at $79.98 on Friday. Roku has a 12 month low of $48.33 and a 12 month high of $104.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of -190.43 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.97.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.23. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 212,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $20,193,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 200 shares in the company, valued at $19,000. This represents a 99.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 76,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,867,106.40. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,873 shares of company stock worth $28,076,913 in the last 90 days. 13.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Roku by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,183,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,134,000 after buying an additional 4,613,570 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Roku by 663.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,335,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,644,000 after buying an additional 2,030,036 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Roku by 456.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,222,000 after buying an additional 1,563,449 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $87,632,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 505.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,296,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,402,000 after buying an additional 1,082,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

