Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for ARM (NASDAQ:ARM)

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $180.00 price objective on the stock.

ARM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ARM in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ARM from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on ARM from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.86.

Get ARM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARM

ARM Stock Down 2.7%

NASDAQ ARM opened at $137.58 on Thursday. ARM has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.40. The stock has a market cap of $145.35 billion, a PE ratio of 208.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 4.17.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. ARM had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ARM will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ARM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARM by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in ARM in the first quarter worth about $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ARM by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ARM in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of ARM during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARM

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.