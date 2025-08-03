Sava Infond d.o.o. Increases Stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sava Infond d.o.o. raised its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,810 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.4% of Sava Infond d.o.o.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sava Infond d.o.o.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 66.7% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 50.0% during the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total transaction of $1,389,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,930 shares in the company, valued at $20,339,590. This trade represents a 6.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.77, for a total value of $9,756,055.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 134,888 shares in the company, valued at $61,208,127.76. This trade represents a 13.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,743 shares of company stock worth $27,520,933. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $540.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $530.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $609.86.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $524.11 on Friday. Microsoft Corporation has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $555.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $489.94 and its 200 day moving average is $434.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $3.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.34%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

