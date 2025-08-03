Scancell (LON:SCLP) Stock Price Up 5.1% – What’s Next?

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.25 ($0.14). Approximately 9,863,690 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 953% from the average daily volume of 936,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.13).

Scancell Trading Up 2.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of £108.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -566.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Martin Diggle acquired 44,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £4,044.96 ($5,368.94). Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Scancell Company Profile

Scancell (LSE:SCLP) is a clinical stage immunotherapy biotech company developing treatments for significant unmet needs in cancer. We aim to translate our innovation and creativity into increased and durable responses in patients without compromising safety, addressing hard-to-treat cancers.

Scancell has developed a pipeline of ‘off-the-shelf’ vaccines to induce immune responses and highly tumour specific monoclonal antibodies to redirect immune cells or drugs.

