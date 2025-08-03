Short Interest in Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TVGN) Rises By 3,719.3%

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TVGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,860,000 shares, agrowthof3,719.3% from the June 30th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 975,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 975,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of TVGN stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21. Semper Paratus Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $3.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan H. Saadi sold 1,438,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $1,768,993.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,814,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,681,777.19. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 73.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semper Paratus Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 16,695 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 12,847 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Semper Paratus Acquisition by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 13,595 shares during the period.

About Semper Paratus Acquisition

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc operates as a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company that develops off-the-shelf precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders. The company develops TVGN 489, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment and prevention of chronic lingering symptoms of the disease (Long COVID), as well as COVID-19 in B cell immune suppressed acute COVID-19 patients without a B cell cancer indication, elderly and infirm acute COVID-19 patients, and acute COVID-19 in patients on T cell suppressing drugs, including solid organ transplant patients.

